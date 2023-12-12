Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome baby daughter, Amora Princess Wilson

Singer Ciara and her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, announced the birth of their baby girl, Amora Princess Wilson.

The Wilsons are now a party of six.

She weighed nine pounds, one ounce.

Wilson posted on social media, "2 wins in less than 24 hours!" after he led the Broncos to a 24-7 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amora shares a middle name with big sister, 6-year-old Sienna Princess, and her mom, who was born Ciara Princess Harris.

Ciara and Wilson also have a 3-year-old son, Win Harrison.

Ciara is also mom to 9-year-old son Future Junior, whom she had with rapper Future.