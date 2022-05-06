cinco de mayo

'We are one': Mexican pride on full display as Cinco de Mayo draws large crowds to SJ

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mexican pride on full display as Cinco de Mayo draws crowds to SJ

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mexican pride was on full display in San Jose for Cinco de Mayo. The city is known to draw large crowds for the annual celebration. ABC7 News visited a known holiday hot spot on the city's east side.

"You're seeing heritage," resident Elainne Reyes said. "You're definitely seeing the heritage of our native people coming together."

At Story and King Roads, a sea of Mexican flags signaled Thursday's celebration.

"It feels so good. It's like, I'm a Mexican - 100% Mexican," resident Jesse Ortega said. "I like see my people, the culture, you know? They get pumped up and stuff you know, because they like to represent it and I've never seen nothing like this, to be honest."

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo Celebrations: What most Mexican Americans want you to know

Juan Gonzalez added, "You can't even describe it. It's just in you- what you are, who you are, what you represent... being Mexican. Having everyone around you, it's just, you know, everyone has your back."

"We are one and we're gonna be one always," Juan Velazquez told ABC7 News. "Always Mexico."

Earlier in the day, San Jose Police said they'd be staffing up for the holiday weekend ahead.

They warned of unplanned traffic diversions and more, with safety in mind.

RELATED: The origin of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the U.S. according to a UCLA scholar

"Residents living in the Downtown area, the King Road corridor between McKee Road and Tully Road or Story Road and Jackson Road should expect vehicular and pedestrian traffic delays and are urged to use alternate routes," a media advisory read.

Police said they'd be dedicating additional resources to crack down on sideshow activity as well.

Reminding sideshow spectators can be issued citations or arrested, and face fines up to $1,000.

Drivers participating in sideshows can expect $3,000-$4,000 in fines and a 30-day impound of their vehicle.

RELATED: For 3rd straight year, Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo festival canceled

The advisory read, "Do not participate in these dangerous sideshows; it's just not worth it."

"Every year! Every year! We come back every year - no permits - but it's not about that," resident Reyes said. "We just like to see each other and have fun."

And with Mexican heritage top of mind, many are making sure the history of the holiday isn't lost.

"Some people get confused with Independence Day of Mexico, but that's not the case here. It's the Battle of Puebla," Reyes shared.

May 5, 1862 - Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's unlikely victory over the French forces of Napoleon III.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josecinco de mayomexicomexicaneventsbay area events
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CINCO DE MAYO
Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo festival canceled for 3rd straight year
'It's like no other city': SJ draws large Cinco de Mayo crowds
Cinco de Mayo: What most Mexican Americans want you to know
Here's the origin of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the U.S.
TOP STORIES
Here's why SF has highest COVID positivity rate in CA
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Doctor suggests new vaccine may be needed to combat COVID
EXCLUSIVE: Siblings say they're victims of pre-teen crime spree
Big changes coming to 2 SF Financial District streets
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Take a look inside Meta's 1st retail store in Burlingame
Show More
CA couple returns from trip to bird-infested house: 'It was crazy'
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
NB wildfire survivors find hope in new affordable housing project
Group moves forward with plans to host garlic festival in Stockton
LIVE: Peregrine falcon chicks hatching at UC Berkeley
More TOP STORIES News