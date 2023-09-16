San Jose-based Cisco plans to cut additional 350 jobs, report says

Hundreds of additional jobs at San Jose-based Cisco Systems will be cut, a new report says.

This is the company's second round of layoffs this year.

The San Jose-based company plans to get rid of a total of 350 jobs in the Bay Area region, according to our media partner, The San Jose Mercury News.

The San Jose-based company plans to get rid of a total of 350 jobs in the Bay Area region, according to our media partner, The San Jose Mercury News.

The cuts will happen on or around October 16.

According to state filings, the layoffs will impact workers in San Jose and Milpitas.

Back in March, Cisco cut more than 650 Bay Area jobs -- which also affected workers in San Francisco.

