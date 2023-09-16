  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

San Jose-based Cisco plans to cut additional 350 jobs, report says

This is the company's second round of layoffs this year.

KGO logo
Saturday, September 16, 2023 3:44PM
San Jose-based Cisco plans to cut additional 350 jobs, report says
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of additional jobs at San Jose-based Cisco Systems will be cut, a new report says.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of additional jobs at Cisco Systems will be cut, a new report says.

The San Jose-based company plans to get rid of a total of 350 jobs in the Bay Area region, according to our media partner, The San Jose Mercury News.

The cuts will happen on or around October 16.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.

Note: This tracker is developing and will be updated

According to state filings, the layoffs will impact workers in San Jose and Milpitas.

This is the company's second round of layoffs this year.

Back in March, Cisco cut more than 650 Bay Area jobs -- which also affected workers in San Francisco.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW