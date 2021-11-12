lake tahoe

Scuba divers collect 18,000 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe since clean-up project started in May

The team says it's been delayed because of the Caldor Fire, but they've covered nearly 44 of the 72 miles around the lake.
EMBED <>More Videos

Scuba divers collect 18,000 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe

TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Scuba divers are updating us on their first-of-its-kind mission to beautify the entire circumference of Lake Tahoe.

The non-profit Clean Up The Lake set sail in May to remove thousands of pounds of litter at the bottom of the lake.

RELATED: Team of scuba divers to clean out trash from Lake Tahoe's 72-mile shoreline

The team says it's been delayed a bit because of the Caldor Fire and wildfire smoke.

But they're almost to the finish line -- covering nearly 44 of the 72 miles around the lake.

Environmental scientists have been pin-pointing locations that accumulate more trash than others.

LIST: When Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open for the 2021-22 ski season

"I think the problem is, you know, things that are out of sight, out of mind. And sometimes, even when you're in certain parts of the lake, you might not see the trash, but often it's there, you know, it's either covered in a certain kind of silt, or it's buried in the sand," says Colin West, founder of Clean Up the Lake.

The Chronicle reports they've collected more than 18,000 pounds of trash, including a diamond-studded engagement ring, a BB gun, cell phones and vape pens, poker chips and a stapler.

The group is aiming to finish by early next year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake tahoetrashgarbagelake tahoepollutionswimmingvolunteerismnonprofit
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAKE TAHOE
Father, son blamed for Caldor Fire out on lower bail
LIST: When Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open for 2021
Father, son arrested on suspicion of starting Caldor Fire, DA says
Study: Sierra Nevada snowpack could vanish by 2046
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News