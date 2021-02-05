LIVE: SF firefighters working to rescue hiker who fell down cliff near Dead Man's Point

CLIFF RESCUE IN AREA WEST OF DEAD MAN'S POINT. AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/t3dS5OMUO6 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are working to rescue a hiker who fell down a cliff near San Francisco's China Beach Friday afternoon.According to a tweet sent out by the San Francisco Fire Department, the hiker fell west of Dead Man's Point and people are being asked to avoid the area.SKY7 was over the scene when rescuers made contact with the hiker who said he had hurt his leg and was unable to walk.Officials say the hiker also suffered a cut to his head but appears to be okay.