South Bay music students fight climate crisis with fundraising charity concert

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Some young South Bay artists are showing that age is just a number when it comes to making a difference.
They are preparing for an upcoming charity concert to raise money to fight the climate crisis in California and beyond.
"I think music can express what you want, what you need and what you love," Ben Yang said. "There's been a lot of climate change and I want to help make the world better."
"With this concert especially all our music and what we're playing is kind of tied to climate theme or weather theme," Alysa Xu said. "I think that plays a big part in allowing people to understand how important this issue is and how we need to take action."
RELATED: Fremont teen raises thousands in COVID-19 relief to support family, community in India
The students at Raincat Studio have been preparing for weeks ahead of their upcoming charity concert aptly titled "Trebled Earth".
The concert will directly raise money through proceeds and donations for the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF).
For nearly 20 years, Jinye "Raincat" Wang has offered students the choice of what cause they would like to raise money and awareness for through their charity concert.
It's way to take their gift and turn it into something good.
"They have the chance to learn this beautiful thing and they should bring this beautiful thing to the community," Wang said. "Then we can use our words our music to touch some people. Either they can donate or help us spread the word to more people."
RELATED: South Bay students' free meditation classes help other kids cope with COVID-19 pandemic
These 8-16 year old students recognize the role they play in society and encourage others to be the change they want to see in the world.
"I think especially often kids or teens feel like they don't really have the resources to create change," Xu said. "But I really think a small step towards change is really important. I think the first step is really to just become more educated and aware of all the issues in our world and try to find steps to be able to work towards the change you want to see."
Tickets are on sale now for this concert on July 31.
You can purchase tickets and learn more about the concert by visiting the "Trebled Earth" website here.
South Bay music students fight climate crisis with fundraising charity concert
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News