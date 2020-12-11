Coronavirus

Clorox disinfectant wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021

A top Clorox executive says the shortage of disinfectant wipes will likely last until midway through 2021.

This is the third time this year that the Oakland-based company has pushed back to the timeline for easing nationwide shortages. In May, Clorox officials said they expected improvement by the Summer. Then in August, Clorox said restocking store shelves would take until the end of the year.

The company blames the recent surge in COVID-19 cases for creating a demand that's impossible to match.

Clorox is ramping up production to help produce more supplies. By February 2021, it will make and ship 1.5 million packages of wipes daily.

VIDEO: Cleanliness may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19, doctor says
EMBED More News Videos

It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiconline shoppingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcloroxbusinesshealthy livingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 updates: SF restaurant workers to protest stay-at-home order
13 more CA counties join stay-at-home order
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
BofA reveals it paid millions to 'double-dipping' EDD fraudsters
13 more CA counties join stay-at-home order
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weekend begins tonight
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Uber, trade groups seek priority for COVID-19 vaccine
Sonoma Co. business owners react as stay-at-home order looms
Show More
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Everything to know about CA's confusing new stay-at-home order
COVID-19 updates: SF restaurant workers to protest stay-at-home order
Reaction pours in after companies tied to Newsom get $3M in PPP loans
East Bay Regional Parks suspends shooting cats
More TOP STORIES News