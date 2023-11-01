CMA Awards 2023: Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Post Malone

Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations with nine. Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen and more are also nominated.

LOS ANGELES -- The Country Music Association has revealed the second round of performers for The 57th Annual CMA Awards. Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty and Zac Brown Band will all take the stage at this year's star-studded CMA Awards.

From left to right: Post Malone, Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini. Adam DeGross/Danny Clinch/Daniel Prakopcyk

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the show broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee Ballerini will perform "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat"'s open-hearted "Leave Me Again" while reigning two-time Entertainer of the Year and four-time nominee this year Combs will take the stage to perform his new single "Where the Wild Things Are."

This year's Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Dan + Shay will deliver powerful harmonies with their current hit single, "Save Me The Trouble," while three-time nominee Davis will perform "Next Thing You Know."

RELATED: First round of performers announced include Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Chris Stapleton

Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Johnson will perform his touching new love song, "The Painter." and three-time nominee McBryde will perform her warm and personal single "Light On In the Kitchen."

First-time nominee this year for Vocal Duo of the Year The War and Treaty will perform their impassioned single "That's How Love Is Made."

Additional collaborations at this year's show will include a tribute to recently passed songwriter, cultural force and CMA Award winner Jimmy Buffett, featuring good friends 11-time CMA Award winner Kenny Chesney and 10-time CMA Award winner and longtime Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally,as well as16-time CMA Award winner Alan Jackson and2023 Vocal Group of the Year nominee Zac Brown Band.

RELATED: Country stars celebrate the music teachers that shaped them

This year's four-time nominee HARDY, three-time nominee Wallen and first-time CMA Awards performer Post Malone will deliver a medley of Country classics, while Wallen will take the stage for a second time with a surprise guest to perform a song from his Album of the Year-nominated album.

Presenters for the CMA Awards will be announced soon.

On The Red Carpet will be there to welcome this year's nominees, presenters and performers. Follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.