CMA Awards 2023: Performers include Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations with nine. Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen and more are also nominated.

LOS ANGELES -- The initial lineup of performers for the 2023 CMA Awards was announced Wednesday and it's a star-studded mix of first-time nominees, music legends and reigning winners.

Those announced include Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson.

Hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, the CMA Awards broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu.

Five-time nominee and first-time performer Jelly Roll will open the show with a not-to-be-missed performance of "Need a Favor."

CMA Awards co-host Bryan will deliver a medley celebrating his 30 No. 1 singles, including "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," "One Margarita," "That's My Kind Of Night," "Play It Again" and "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)."

A three-time nominee this year, Stapleton will take the stage to perform his new single "White Horse," while the night's most-nominated artist, Wilson, will take the stage to perform her critically acclaimed new song "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

Additional collaborations include Jelly Roll taking the stage a second time with first-time CMA Awards performer K. Michelle for a moving rendition of "Love Can Build a Bridge," and one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Tucker, will be joined by Vocal Group of the Year nominee Little Big Town for a special performance of Tucker's iconic "Delta Dawn."

Vocal Group and Music Video of the Year nominee Old Dominion and New Artist and Song of the Year nominee as well as first-time CMA Awards performer Moroney will perform their new song, "Can't Break Up Now." Pearce, nominated for Female Vocalist and Musical Event, will take the stage to perform her lauded new single "We Don't Fight Anymore" with Stapleton, in addition to his solo performance.

Additional performers and presenters for "The 57th Annual CMA Awards" will be announced in the weeks ahead.

