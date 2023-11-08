Country music star Jelly Roll enjoying best year of his career, has 5 CMA Award nominations

Jelly Roll has been churning away at the music business for a decade. But he exploded this past year with number one hits... and a slew of CMA award nominations, including best new artist, best male vocalist, and musical event.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- He's the hottest artist to light up the Nashville sky in years. Jelly Roll is 2023's most nominated male performer for the 57th CMA Awards.

"I can't say thank you to the CMAs enough, because they gave me an alley-oop and all I gotta do is dunk the ball," said Jelly Roll.

"I couldn't believe it. I put in so much work for so many years," said Jelly Roll. "We're selling tickets, helping people, connecting and checking all the boxes. But there's a side of me that still wondered if Nashville knew. And I woke up that day and was like, Nashville knows."

I first met Jelly Roll last year on the CMA Red Carpet and I knew he was something special. For this year's show, he'll be performing twice - once with K. Michelle for a tribute to the Judds.

"She loves country. She's about as country as collard green. So this is really cool man," said Jelly Roll.

And his other song is being kept under wraps.

"I think we're gonna take the CMAs to church with that song, dude," said Jelly Roll. "I think nobody's gonna see it comin'. I didn't see it comin'. It's gonna be fun."

The 57th CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

Stream it live here at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.