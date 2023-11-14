'CMA Country Christmas' returns with hosts Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood

You won't want to miss, "CMA Country Christmas," on ABC with star-studded performances by Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, The War And Treaty, and more.

On The Red Carpet

The holiday season is here! Hosts and performers for the 14th annual holiday special, "CMA Country Christmas," have just been revealed by the Country Music Association.

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood are returning as hosts.

Performers include Jordan Davis, Grant, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lindsey Stirling, The War And Treaty, Zach Williams, Lainey Wilson and Yearwood.

The annual special began in 2010. It rings in the holiday season every year with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.

Watch, "CMA Country Christmas," on Thursday, Dec. 14 on ABC.

