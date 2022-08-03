'CMA Fest' 2022: How to watch, who is performing and more

The three-hour special, airing at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC, features epic performances from some of country's biggest stars.

This year's CMA Fest features country singers Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and dozens of other stars!

NASHVILLE -- "CMA Fest," country music's hottest event of the summer, is back tonight.

The three-hour special, airing at 8 p.m. ET -- 7 p.m. CT -- on ABC, features epic performances from some of the genre's biggest stars.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the special.

How can I watch "CMA Fest?"

The show will air Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Where is "CMA Fest?"

The special was filmed during the annual CMA Fest in June at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who is hosting "CMA Fest?"

Dierks Bentley and Elle King make their hosting debuts for this year's "CMA Fest" special. Bentley previously teased that "the energy is going to be crazy" in the show.

"You really can count your career based on how many years you've had a chance to be part of CMA Fest," Bentley said. "I remember my first time playing the main stage, you went on at noon and you worked your way up to one of the later slots and eventually got to headline one of the nights. So it's a really big deal for us as artists, and obviously for fans too."

SEE ALSO: Luke Bryan talks hosting 2022 CMA Awards

Who is performing during "CMA Fest?"

Plenty of your favorite artists will appear in the music-packed special.

Expect 30 performances from artists including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and more.

There are also plenty of duets during the special that you won't want to miss.

MORE: Jimmie Allen joins elementary school kids for heartfelt performance

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dierks Bentley performed "Achy Breaky Heart," Wynonna Judd collaborated with CarlyPearce to sing The Judds' "Why Not Me," and Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker also performed the classic hit "Chicken Fried."

Lady A featuring also linked up with Breland to perform "Need You Now."