SFSU summit provides college prep to low-income, 1st generation students of color

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco State University and the organization 10,000 Degrees partnered on Tuesday, highlighting pathways to college for high school students who identify with historically marginalized groups, hit hardest in the pandemic.

Access to resources, advising and assistance were all part of the day's agenda.

The focus on college resources for rising high school seniors at San Francisco State University brought a full College Opportunities Summit session of 80 students with their sights set on their futures.

Rising high school senior, Angelica Lamadora told ABC7 News, "I don't really have parents that have gone to college here. So it's really nice to know more about majors and colleges here in California."

Lamadora's story mirrors many in the crowd. 10,000 Degrees, behind the summit, is known for supporting low-income, first generation students of color.

Maria Hernandez, the organization's Director of Curriculum and Engagement explained, "I think it's just about, Can we get students here? Are they learning something? Are they walking away with a new resource or tip that can get them through their senior year and this application process?"

"I think it's about even just getting students connected with us. Do they trust us? Do they know how to find us," she continued.

Part of the partnership with SFSU marks direct reflection of the college.

"San Francisco State has a history of social justice. And social justice through education is the best way that we could put our words to practice," Eurania Lopez with SFSU's Undergraduate Admissions and Recruitment said.

The day's agenda was dedicated to creating a pathway and providing much needed college prep- including support with college applications, financial aid, and more.

"I'm really glad that I'm able to pursue further education," Lamadora admitted. "Because I know that my family in the Philippines, they may need to pay for the education and things like that."

SFSU President Dr. Lynn Mahoney with the keynote speech, making her message clear.

"It's really important to us that we give them the right welcome, the right information," Mahoney said. "And then I want to share with them that I was where they were, 40 years ago. Terrified. I didn't know if I could afford college. I didn't think I was ever going to pass chemistry and I had all these questions also."

She continued, "And so I hope to reassure them and just make them feel welcomed."

She said if the summit is a first step toward success, the effort shouldn't stop here.

Additional summits are scheduled in various Bay Area locations.

To learn more about 10,000 Degrees and similar summits, click here.

