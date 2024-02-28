Oscars 2024: Colman Domingo is first Afro-Latino to be nominated for Best Actor

Oscars 2024: Colman Domingo is first Afro-Latino to be nominate for Best Actor

Oscars 2024: Colman Domingo is first Afro-Latino to be nominate for Best Actor

Oscars 2024: Colman Domingo is first Afro-Latino to be nominate for Best Actor

Oscars 2024: Colman Domingo is first Afro-Latino to be nominate for Best Actor

PHILADELPHIA -- Colman Domingo, a West Philadelphia native, is preparing to head to the Oscars as a nominee in a key category.

Domingo is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in the movie "Rustin." He is the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for Best Actor and only the second openly gay man to earn a nomination for playing a gay character.

The movie is based on the true story of Bayard Rustin, who was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The openly gay Black civil rights leader helped Martin Luther King Jr. and others organize the 1963 March on Washington.

In a sit-down interview with "Good Morning America," Domingo said he knew a lot about Rustin's life before accepting the role in the movie.

"I learned about him when I was about 19 years old when I was a student at Temple University," Domingo said. "When I joined what's called the African American Student Union, and I thought, 'Who is this?' And the fact that he organized the March on Washington, and he was openly gay. My mind was blown."

Domingo's journey started in Overbrook, and he graduated from Overbrook High School in 1987. He went on to study journalism at Temple University.

"He probably not only got the bug, but developed that inquisitive skill, the curiosity, and started to explore film and theatre," said David Brown, the Assistant Dean for Community and Communications at Temple's Klein College.

Brown said he is a fan of Domingo's work. He's not only seen "Rustin" several times, but he said he has also assigned his students to watch the film.

"What Colman did to bring that character to life in such an engaging, powerful way, I think it just speaks volumes about him and his craft, but also the art of storytelling," Brown said. "I think a lot of students come to Temple to learn how to tell their story and live their story."

Brown said Rustin's story is now able to receive recognition because of Domingo's work. He said while Domingo's Oscar nomination is significant, he believes he could find even more success in his career.

"Who knows where Colman is going to go from here," Brown said. "We're proud to claim him as part of the Temple family, so we can't wait to see what he's going to do next."

"To know there is a Colman Domingo walking the halls right now, we just don't know it yet, I think is very exciting."