Activists blame Oakland crime on failed leadership, policies after Colonial Donuts robbed 3rd time

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Surveillance video from early Friday morning shows the popular Colonial Donuts in Oakland getting robbed for a second time in one week.

"This is the third time that Colonial Donuts has been robbed. Two times this week alone. Three times in the last six months. This is unacceptable," said Brenda Ly, a spokesperson for the family that owns Colonial Donuts.

A coalition of community groups rallied in front of Colonial Donuts on Friday morning. They blame failed leadership and failed policies for rising crime. They called out Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.

"We are not safe, and it is because of policy. Not COVID. Not the economy. Not late-stage capitalism. Policy. Otherwise, these things would be happening in Berkeley, with the same frequency as they are happening in Oakland," said Seneca Scott with Neighbors Together Oakland.

Among the changes they want: bringing in more county and state resources, hiring a police chief and enough police officers to be proportionate to the city's population and calling for a state of emergency.

"Sheng Thao, Nikki Bas, we need a state of emergency. We have got to stop the (robbing) of the community, of the business community," said Chris Moore, a candidate running for District 5 on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Examples of failed leadership include missing a state grant deadline to tackle retail theft and the mishandling of 911 dispatcher applications, even though that issue began before Mayor Thao took office.

"The city's Human Resources Management Department missed out on about 1,000 submitted 911 dispatcher applications for an entire year. Is that acceptable, people?" said Edward Escobar with the Coalition for Community Engagement.

The crowd responded with a resounding "No."

Oakland city leaders counter these claims by saying crime is trending downwards. The addition of foot patrol officers, having CHP help with traffic mitigation, and the introduction of the mobile command center in the Fruitvale District, they argue as evidence of that progress.

In a statement to ABC7 News, Mayor Sheng Thao writes, in part, "Oakland has more police officers, safety ambassadors, and violence prevention teams on our streets than any time in the past two years. We've also increased patrols and undercover operations and provided funding to business districts to enhance security."

But many at Friday's rally say these are just bandaid solutions to ongoing issues.

"These are all superficial responses to what's been on going. We need actual solutions that are sustainable," said Dr. Jennifer Tran, president of the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce.

