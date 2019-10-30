7 On Your Side

Comcast goes out with the power outages, but stays out for some customers

By and Randall Yip
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Power may have been restored to some PG&E customers, but many Bay Area residents with Comcast are still wondering when they'll get their service back.

When PG&E service went dark, so did Comcast. That's because Comcast relies on PG&E to power its service. But many say after their power returned, Comcast remained black.

Rachel Baker of Danville spends time hitting the books. When the Danville resident tries to use her internet, this is what she gets -- no internet.

RELATED: PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by Bay Area, California shutdown

Attempts at using her streaming service only get her similar messages.

"You know, I can tell you I'm extraordinarily frustrated with not being able to conduct business. But what's more frustrating is the lack of any kind of information or even empathy," Baker said.

Others on Twitter have similar experience. Lyne Soto tweeted, "Here in the East Bay, we've been without for days and no updates."

Belle wrote about email. "Had zero since Saturday night. Comcast reps had no idea why."

RELATED: PG&E gives 'all clear' to begin inspections for Bay Area locations affected by outages

Comcast cable and Xfinity home, its security system, are also affected.

Comcast explains it to us this way: "Comcast service requires commercial power to operate. Once power is restored, we will restore Comcast services as quickly as possible."

Power to Rachel's home went out Sunday, but returned the same day. She believes her blackout was unrelated to the planned outages. Her Comcast internet remains out, a couple of days later.

Baker says she "contacted the billing department saying I had a question with my bill, and the billing department was not aware that there was an outage."

Comcast sent us this video showing while power may be on in your home, your Xfinity service may be disrupted because the signal is coming from an area where the commercial power is out.

RELATED: Maps showing Bay Area counties affected by PG&E power shutdown

That doesn't make Rachel feel any better. "To me, if that is in fact true, I'd like an explanation."

Comcast had no estimate of the number without service or when that service will be restored. Rachel is now using her AT&T hotspot to get on the internet.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
danville7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Marin County hit hard by cell phone outages
Evacuees search for hotel rooms
Hotel rooms listed for astronomical rates on booking apps
Free or discounted resources for those impacted by Kincade Fire, PG&E outages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E gives 'all clear' for Bay Area locations affected by outages
Kincade Fire grows to 76,825 acres, 30 percent contained
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
YWCA honors Christine Blasey Ford at luncheon
AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions taper today
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Kincade Fire flames visible from San Francisco: VIDEO
Show More
Getty Fire prompts 405 ramp closures, evacuations amid strong winds
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Officials investigating reports of fake firefighters near Kincade Fire
Twitter bans all political advertisements
Massive Kincade Fire smoke plume visible from space
More TOP STORIES News