health

Amid rollback on COVID-19 mandates Bay Area sees uptick in cold, flu cases

By
EMBED <>More Videos

As masks come off, flu and cold cases come on across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time in a long time, things are really starting to feel back to normal in the Bay Area.

Many across the Bay Area are returning to the office for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and COVID mandates are dropping.

"It's feeling a little more normal," Hayes Elementary School Teacher Chelsey Myers said. "But at the same time, there's still a lot of germs going around."

As the masks come off, there's a higher chance of sickness spreading.

Meyers says she is just getting over a cold that spread in her classroom.

RELATED: What is 'Flurona'? Developing 2 separate infections a new health risk, experts say

"I felt like that was going to happen and yeah, I was right," Myers said.

"I think we've been a COVID country for the last two years, but if what we've been seeing in the community is any indication, there's been an upswing of lots of other things," UCSF Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Chin-Hong says his hospital is seeing an increase in influenza and common cold cases as well as complaints of allergies.

"Usually we've gotten several colds a year for most people," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "I think not having them means that when you do get one, it lasts a little bit longer."

Dr. Chin-Hong says it's important to take a flu or COVID test to rule out something serious, then begin to work on how to best protect yourself and others.

WATCH: Flu, cold or COVID? How to respond to symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

Coronavirus symptoms vs a cold: Testing helps differentiate between COVID and flu similarities, like a sore throat, as the omicron variant spreads.



"As we go back into a complex work environment, you want to be productive, but you also want to keep your environment as safe as possible," Dr. Chin-Hong said.

That means going back to cleaning surfaces, washing your hands, not touching your face and calling out sick if needed.

Dr. Chin-Hong also suggests taking proper medication for specific symptoms you are having so you can get back to your normal life.

"Go out and enjoy things while the going is good, like right now, because you never know when the next surge is going to come," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "But it's really crucial to keep up your street smarts, not just about COVID, but about all these other respiratory pathogens that you can transmit extremely easily."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthcoldflubuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Homeless man sues San Rafael citing unlivable conditions
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Disturbing trends revealed in teen pandemic mental health report
TOP STORIES
Union Square billboard calls out SF's 'open-air drug market'
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Wedding dress stolen in violent Oakland carjacking
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
Two former East Bay MUD employees allege discrimination
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
Show More
Bay Area commute gears back up as workers return to offices
Student stabbed at SJ's Gunderson High School, police say
Do you still work even during a vacation?
CA hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News