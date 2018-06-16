SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The 68th annual Juneteenth Festival will take place Saturday in San Francisco.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
Saturday's festival will be on Fillmore Street between Golden Gate Avenue and Geary Boulevard.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the African American Art and Cultural Complex on Fulton Street.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Juneteenth celebrations will also take place in San Jose at Plaza de Cesar Chavez from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in Oakland's Arroyo Viejo Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.