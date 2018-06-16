BAY AREA EVENTS

Bay Area Juneteenth celebrations commemorate end of slavery in US

EMBED </>More Videos

The 68th annual Juneteenth Festival will take place Saturday in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 68th annual Juneteenth Festival will take place Saturday in San Francisco.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

Saturday's festival will be on Fillmore Street between Golden Gate Avenue and Geary Boulevard.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the African American Art and Cultural Complex on Fulton Street.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Juneteenth celebrations will also take place in San Jose at Plaza de Cesar Chavez from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in Oakland's Arroyo Viejo Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsslaveryeventsbay area eventsjuneteenthwhere you liveSan FranciscoSan JoseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA EVENTS
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
Why 8 is the luckiest number in Chinese culture
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Sherri Shepherd brings laughs to San Francisco, talks Aretha, dieting, and more
More bay area events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News