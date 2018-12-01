A Bay Area non-profit is celebrating its ten-year anniversary in San Francisco!The Kids & Art Foundation brings art workshops to children in hospitals around the Bay Area.The workshops give kids battling cancer and their siblings an outlet to create, feel normal, feel happiness.ABC7's Kristen Sze attended their fundraiser Saturday at Salesforce Tower. All the money earned will go toward continuing this amazing program.Its founder Purvi Shah visited the ABC7 studios Friday to talk about "healing through art."You can watch the full in-studio interview with Kristen above!