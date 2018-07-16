Del Valle reservoir, park in Livermore to get $5M overhaul

One of the most popular East Bay parks that's also a state park is about to get a $5 million makeover.Del Valle reservoir in Livermore is spectacular. It is a five mile long lazy expanse of emerald water lined by golden hillsides dotted with California oak trees. There are boats and beaches and trails. On a typical weekend day 10,000 people jam in.East Bay Regional Parks District Manager Robert Doyle said, "This park gets pounded with people. It's super popular. It was built in the 1960s so it's over 50 years old and it's got some wear and tear."For the first time in decades, the state is kicking in money as part of a bipartisan deal.State Senator Steve Glazer said, "I am so pleased to join assemblywoman Catharine Baker in the announcement of this important $5 million grant to the regional park."Executive Director of Save Mt. Diablo Ted Clement said, "Parks are the living classrooms where we get our modern wired society back in connection with nature."Years in the making, a new visitor center would showcase the habitat and the wildlife and promote stargazing as part of environmental education.The plans are in place to transform what was a concession stand into the full-fledged visitor center. Most importantly, the old water treatment system and pipes for all the bathrooms and campground showers will get a total overhaul.Construction starts this fall. One thing that won't change -- there's no Internet or cell service.