Ringing in the New Year: New Year's Eve events around the San Francisco Bay Area to kick off 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for fun ways to ring in 2020 in the San Francisco Bay Area? Check out these events and find out where you can watch all the NYE fireworks displays!
TRANSIT RESOURCES
BART will extend service to and from San Francisco until 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve 2019. Trains will run regular night service after midnight with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show.
*Some extra commute trains will be cancelled after 8 pm.
Caltrain will be providing free service after 8 p.m., which includes additional pre- and post-fireworks show trains, with the last train departing from San Francisco at 2 am in addition to regular weekday service. The last train departs San Francisco at 2 am.
AC Transit is offering free rides after 8 pm through 5 am New Year's Day. The service says "all fare boxes and Clipper card readers will be covered and will not accept payments."
The VTA and SamTrans are also offering free rides New Year's Eve.
Most transit services will be enhanced for New Year's Eve. Check 511 for the latest updates.
SAN FRANCISCO
Embarcadero - Pier 14
Kick off the new year with FIREWORKS! The display begins at midnight along the waterfront in San Francisco Tuesday evening.
Hotel VIA Rooftop and Lounge
The Hotel VIA Rooftop and Lounge boasts a glamorous New Year's Eve Masquerade ball at a rooftop party overlooking Oracle Park with spectacular views of the Bay Bridge and the fireworks. DJs will spin top 40 to 80s hits for the upscale event.
Davies Symphony Hall
Celebrate in style with Grammy Award-nominated singer, actor, and director Seth MacFarlane, who brings a winning combination of rich crooning and cool pizazz that would do Frank and Dino proud. Watch him light up the stage with the SF Symphony in a performance of jazz standards and holiday favorites conducted by Edwin Outwater.
NYE International Ball 2020 at the Palace Hotel
A Spectacular Celebration at the Magnificent "PALACE HOTEL" located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Union Square. This party features a premium open bar.
New Bohemia NYE 2020: At the Mint
Feed all of your senses at the beautiful San Francisco Mint's New Bohemia New Year's Eve event. Here, a dance party is just the start; The night involves more than 21 interactive environments, micro-parties and performances.
BAY AREA
Eve's Waterfront
This Oakland New Year's event is at Eve's, featuring an open bar between 9pm and 10pm, a balloon drop, DJs playing everyone's favorite hits, plenty of opportunities for great photos and a champagne toast at midnight.
Frances Albrier Community Center
The Berkeley Folk Dance Club is holding their own New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to midnight. No partner is needed, just bring a few bucks for the entry fee, some snack to share and be ready to dance.
Liquid Lounge
San Jose's Liquid Lounge is dancing the night away with "New Year's Eve 2.0!" Expect the best Hip Hop and Top 40 sounds from the Bay Area's Deejay Ruben R along with special guest DJ Eric Washington. Admission to this party comes with a free taco hour and open bar from 9-10 p.m.
Napa Valley Wine Train
Come celebrate New Year's Eve in style and motion on a memorable and intimate train ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train's historical Train dining journey.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Walk into a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights during Holiday in the Park. Enjoy rides, entertainment and lots of photo opportunities all the way to 2020!
USS Hornet Museum
Welcome 2020 onboard the historic World War II aircraft-carrier-turned-museum USS Hornet! The celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 with live music, a silent auction, cash bars, dance lessons and food concessions.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest
If you're staying in this New Year's, you can watch the countdown on ABC7!
America's favorite TV/radio broadcaster Ryan Seacrest will return to host television's largest live broadcast New Year's celebration, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. Award-winning actress Lucy Hale will join Seacrest as co-host in New York. Multi-platinum selling artist Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as the host of the Hollywood Party, while actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will make his debut as the host of the 4th Annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans.
Watch "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC7.
