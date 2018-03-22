YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims

The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Monday evening to celebrate the lives of three female employees of The Pathway Home veterans' treatment and recovery center who were killed by a former client. (KGO)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Former soldiers, health care workers and family and friends celebrated the lives of three women killed this month by a combat veteran who barged into a farewell party for an employee at a veterans' care facility.

The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater on the sprawling tree-lined campus of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville was filled to capacity to honor Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba.

