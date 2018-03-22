VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Former soldiers, health care workers and family and friends celebrated the lives of three women killed this month by a combat veteran who barged into a farewell party for an employee at a veterans' care facility.
The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater on the sprawling tree-lined campus of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville was filled to capacity to honor Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba.
