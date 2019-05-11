bay area events

Mother who lost twin boys to gun violence hosts Walk for Healing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we head into Mother's Day weekend, one Bay Area mom is using the day to draw attention to mourning mothers.

Lorrain Taylor lost her twin sons to a drive-by shooting and says it took her years to find help.

She suffered from severe depression, lost her job and says one thing that helped her was walking.

She founded 1,000 Mothers to Prevent Violence and the Walk for Healing in order to help other mothers like her.

You can learn more about the "Walk for Healing". or the "1,000 Mothers" organization
