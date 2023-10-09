A major police presence at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco has shut down Geary Boulevard near Laguna Street Monday afternoon.

Heavy police presence after car crashes into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A major police presence at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco has shut down Geary Boulevard near Laguna Street Monday afternoon.

Police have told ABC7 News very little about what's happening but we can tell you what our crews have seen.

A Blue Honda sedan has crashed into the visa office located on Geary Boulevard.

We have also seen a man being taken away on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

He was covered in blood and not responsive from what our cameras saw.

This is a large crime scene.

ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone is making his way to the scene and will have more updates.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live