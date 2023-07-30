Grass fire destroys 10 acres, 3 vehicles in unincorporated Contra Costa Co., authorities say

BRIONES, Calif. -- A vegetation fire that was threatening structures Saturday afternoon near the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Briones has been contained, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters requested a second alarm at 3:27 p.m. for the fire near Rancho La Boca and Rancho Del Lago roads, which meet northeast of Half Halt Farm.

Five to 10 acres of grass and oak woodland were burning, and two structures were threatened, Cal Fire Assistant Chief Steven Blythe said.

