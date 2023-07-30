Flynn Fire in Livermore spreads 79 acres, is 20% contained, Cal Fire says

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- A car fire on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore ignited vegetation and was spread by the wind to 40 acres Saturday night, the Alameda County Fire Department said.
The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire says the fire has spread to 79 acres and is 20% contained.
The fire, near North Flynn Road and Carroll Road, was reported at 6:58 p.m., the fire department said. Cal Fire was called in to help with the blaze.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What's a Flex Alert?
- Live: Track Bay Area weather conditions
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths
- Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
- Can you start a fire if you leave bottled water in your car?
- Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
- Facts and myths about sunscreen
- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- How hot summer weather affects your car
- Natural remedies for sunburn
- Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- Why it's harder to cool off in humidity