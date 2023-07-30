Flynn Fire in Livermore spreads 79 acres, is 20% contained, Cal Fire says

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- A car fire on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore ignited vegetation and was spread by the wind to 40 acres Saturday night, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire says the fire has spread to 79 acres and is 20% contained.

The fire, near North Flynn Road and Carroll Road, was reported at 6:58 p.m., the fire department said. Cal Fire was called in to help with the blaze.

