Tips on how to juggle working, teaching, parenting from home during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus shelter-in-place has a lot of families struggling.Megan McNamee of Feeding Littles says there's a lot of guilt happening these days because people are now having to work, teach and be parents all at once.Those are jobs that aren't meant to be done at the same time.In the video above, McNamee shares what she's been telling Feeding Littles followers, to help them get through this time.Her business partner, Occupational Therapist Judy Delaware, also shares a tip that she's seen help families get through the day-to-day.Remember, we're all in this together.