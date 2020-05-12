Health & Fitness

Tips on how to juggle working, teaching, parenting from home during COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus shelter-in-place has a lot of families struggling.

Megan McNamee of Feeding Littles says there's a lot of guilt happening these days because people are now having to work, teach and be parents all at once.

RELATED: 'Feeding Littles' helps with common infant, toddler feeding concerns

Those are jobs that aren't meant to be done at the same time.

In the video above, McNamee shares what she's been telling Feeding Littles followers, to help them get through this time.

Her business partner, Occupational Therapist Judy Delaware, also shares a tip that she's seen help families get through the day-to-day.

Remember, we're all in this together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscochildren's healthparentingchildrencoronavirus californiacoronavirusraising healthy kidshealthy livingcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Check your mailbox: Some California children getting up to $365 for food
Western states request $1 trillion in federal aid
Shark that killed Santa Cruz surfer is 99% likely to be a great white, expert says
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 in Bay Area
Officer describes dramatic rescue of CA hiker trapped in whirlpool
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Reopening SF businesses will depend on COVID-19 hospitalizations, health director says
More TOP STORIES News