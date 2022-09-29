West Philly cops launch 'Cops, Kids & Cameras' program to unite community

PHILADELPHIA -- West Philadelphia has historically been plagued with crime and shootings.
In an effort to support neighborhood residents and forge a positive relationship between the police and their constituents, some beat cops have been designated as Community Relations Officers.
Two of those Officers, born and raised in West Philadelphia, have a creative approach to the role, reaching out to the community in unique and unexpected ways.
Officers Baukman and Harris combine their fun-loving approach to community outreach with the skills and talents of members of the community to bring a wide variety of classes, resources and experiences to West Philly kids.
One such class is the Cops, Kids and Cameras class, which started with a hobby the two officers and close friends share and grew to a weekly class that gives kids confidence and social skills as well as photography knowledge and a new creative outlet.