covid-19 pandemic

Pub in England installs electric fence around bar to encourage customers to keep their distance

St JUST, England (KGO) -- A pub in England is going to extreme measures to encourage customers to keep their distance in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, installed an electric fence in front of the bar because he says he was having a hard time getting some people to social distance.

"When you serve people a drink they change," McFadden told The BBC.

According to McFadden, the barrier is "just a normal electric fence that you would find in a field."

Asked if it was switched on, McFadden said, people "don't want to touch it to find out whether it is on or not."

He said the "fear factor" appears to be enough of a deterrent.

McFadden said most customers were happy with the fence, and they even laughed about it.

Pubs across England reopened July 4 as part of Britain's biggest step toward post-outbreak normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelectricsocial distancingbarviral videocoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
COVID-19 update: Sharp increase in outbreaks at workplaces
Wife takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband
East Bay business founded in WWII calls it quits amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: CA officials give COVID-19 testing update
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
East Bay businesses react to Newsom's new order forcing them to re-close
Show More
Santa Clara Co. businesses forced to close 48-hrs after reopening
Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits, judge rules
Stunning photos, videos as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
More TOP STORIES News