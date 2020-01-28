Coronavirus

Coronavirus: US health officials warn people to avoid all travel to China due to deadly virus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new warning Monday night for American travelers planning trips to China.

U.S. health officials are urging travelers to avoid going to any region of China, due to the coronavirus which has caused more than 100 deaths and sickened thousands of people.

Huant Xia was heading home to China after visiting San Francisco, she was wearing a face mask as a precaution.

Her advice to American travelers:

"I think you should not go to China, it's better," said Xia.

US Health officials agree and urge Americans to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China, due to the coronavirus.

The number of cases in China keeps rising.

"I wouldn't travel to China now, no way," said Preete Bhanot from Morgan Hill.

Bhanot and her father Vinjay were flying to India, both wearing face masks.

Several Airlines including, Delta, American and United are waiving change fees for people with tickets to Beijing of Shanghai.

The CDC says there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and at least 110 possible cases across 26 states.

No Confirmed cases in San Francisco but officials say they're prepared to handle any outbreak.

"Right now, there's no health risk in SF or in US.. we realize people may wear masks for other reasons," said San Francisco Director of Public Health, Dr. Tomas Aragon

A charter flight to evacuate U.S. officials and citizens trapped in Wuhan, China was rumored to be landing in San Francisco. Instead, that flight will go to Ontario in Southern California where passengers will undergo health screenings for the virus.
