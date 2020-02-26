Coronavirus

New equipment developed by Berkeley scientists could help slow coronavirus spread

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley-based Alin Foundation unveiled its "Care + Germ Containment" enclosure Wednesday.

The new germ containment apparatus could be a medical breakthrough in treating infectious illness like the coronavirus.

"Doctors and nurses are coming down with infections," said Dr. Kenneth Matsumura, chairman and CEO of Alin Foundation. "At this rate there will be few caregivers not only available, but willing to treat sick patients."

The larger, transparent containment boxes essentially serve as "bubbles" to keep a sick patient's germs inside while keeping caregivers protected.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Doctors and nurses will be able to place their hands in one of several pre-installed long-arm gloves to provide medication, insert and IV or otherwise interact.

China has struggled with protecting caregivers with more than 3,000 of them now infected with coronavirus.

Matsumura said hazmat suits aren't the answer for treating this type of outbreak.

He said Hazmat suits take upwards of an hour to put on, overheat the caregiver in side so they can only wear them for two-to-three hours, and are difficult to safely dispose of.

"That's been the problem over there (China)," he said. "They are running out of material and that's only with a few infected patients."

Matsumura said the idea for the germ containment enclosure was initially a response to seeing caregivers treating infected patients come down with the Ebola virus several years ago.

RELATED: Ways to protect you and your family in case of coronavirus outbreak in US

Five years of search and development later, a team of six scientists have created this new piece of potentially game-changing equipment.

"Doctors and nurses can feel comfortable in trying to save the life of an infectious patient." Matsumura said.

Each unit will cost $50,000 to $100,000 and is meant to be cleaned and disinfected between uses.

The units can also be customized for different needs.

Eventually the doctor hopes to be able to merge several of the units together so larger, more spacious enclosures can be manufactured.

Despite the price tag, Matsumura believes the enclosure will save medical systems money.

He estimates the equipment will cost 10 percent of the price of purchasing and disposing of hazmat suits.

Matsumura believes the first functional unit could be just weeks away from being used.

See more stories and videos related to the novel coronavirus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberkeleycoronavirushealth watchinfectiontechnologyhealth carechinamedical researchdoctorsscience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How facial hair can interfere with face masks, according to CDC
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News