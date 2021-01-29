Dr. Fauci has conversation with teachers' union about reopening schools in Biden's first 100 days

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had a livestream conversation with unions about this goal.
RELATED: In-person learning during pandemic is possible with right precautions, CDC says
Back in July, Dr. Anthony Fauci said we should try to get children back to school for their psychological welfare and for the good of working families but safety, he said, was paramount.
Today, six months later, the Biden administration is counting on Dr. Fauci's expertise to make sure the necessary school safety standards are in place.
This is what he told the big teachers unions:
"The American Rescue Plan is something that hopefully will provide the resources for masking, for better ventilation, for whatever resources the schools might need to protect students and the teachers."
VIDEO: East Bay parents, students rally for high school sports to resume amid pandemic
"We need the CDC guidance, we need these rapid tests, we need to make sure we have the accommodations and the vaccine. I hear that a lot," expressed Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers.
Fauci then said his daughter is constantly reminding him of what teachers need to stay safe.
"As you know, I have a personal interest in this because my daughter is a teaching science in the 3rd grade in New Orleans," he added.
It will cost more money than what the federal government has already allocated.
RELATED: UCSF doctors push for reopening California schools by Feb. 1
President Biden wants Congress to dedicate $130 billion to help schools get the necessary resources to reopen.
Fauci said that would help keep the infection rates low so that schools wouldn't have to be shut down every time there's a surge.
He also made it clear that vaccinating teachers would help students stay in school, especially those who work or live in underserved communities.
The President of the United Educators of San Francisco, Susan Solomon, has said that teachers would feel a lot safer if they were vaccinated.
"It can't just be every teacher. It has to be every school employee in the school building because we know that transmission between adults is the highest form of transmission, that's what we know so far. That's not in dispute," explained Solomon.
Whether schools can reopen within the President's first 100 days is a big test for the Biden administration.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic