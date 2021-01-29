Dr. Fauci has conversation with teachers' union about reopening schools in Biden's first 100 days

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9699443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Groups of parents and students across California participated in rallies Friday afternoon to demand the governor allow high school sports to resume.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Reopening most schools within President Biden's first 100 days is a big commitment. Many, including teacher unions, are questioning whether or not that is even possible.Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had a livestream conversation with unions about this goal.Back in July, Dr. Anthony Fauci said we should try to get children back to school for their psychological welfare and for the good of working families but safety, he said, was paramount.Today, six months later, the Biden administration is counting on Dr. Fauci's expertise to make sure the necessary school safety standards are in place.This is what he told the big teachers unions:"We need the CDC guidance, we need these rapid tests, we need to make sure we have the accommodations and the vaccine. I hear that a lot," expressed Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers.Fauci then said his daughter is constantly reminding him of what teachers need to stay safe."As you know, I have a personal interest in this because my daughter is a teaching science in the 3rd grade in New Orleans," he added.It will cost more money than what the federal government has already allocated.President Biden wants Congress to dedicate $130 billion to help schools get the necessary resources to reopen.Fauci said that would help keep the infection rates low so that schools wouldn't have to be shut down every time there's a surge.He also made it clear that vaccinating teachers would help students stay in school, especially those who work or live in underserved communities.The President of the United Educators of San Francisco, Susan Solomon, has said that teachers would feel a lot safer if they were vaccinated."It can't just be every teacher. It has to be every school employee in the school building because we know that transmission between adults is the highest form of transmission, that's what we know so far. That's not in dispute," explained Solomon.Whether schools can reopen within the President's first 100 days is a big test for the Biden administration.