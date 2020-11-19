Business

Bay Area small businesses struggling through pandemic plead with customers to shop early

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're traditionally a last-minute holiday shopper, small businesses have a plea this year -- come early.

With limited capacity and inventory, they can't afford the holiday rush.

RELATED: Here's how you can help San Francisco recover this holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Inside JoeyRae boutique in San Carlos, only five customers are allowed in the store at a time.

At Gump's in downtown San Francisco, ten customers.

"We're just encouraging everyone to shop early this year because of social distancing protocol, it's not going to be your normal holiday season," said Allie Board, who owns JoeyRae with her mom and sister.

"Being a San Francisco icon for well over 150 years, we survive because of our local support from our customers based here in San Francisco and across the country," said Marc Capalbo, VP of Retail at Gump's.

Steffen Schebesta, CEO at Sendinblue, a digital marketing company says the holiday season is a perfect time for businesses to take advantage of opportunities in a crisis.

WATCH: Here are 3 rules for successful holiday shopping this year
EMBED More News Videos

Consumers concerned about getting their gifts under the tree in time -- and on budget -- should keep in mind these tips from Consumer Reports.



"For one, local stores can personalize their shopping experiences. Go digital if you haven't already. Share some stories on social media about your customers that you have. Have a small contest maybe. Make them aware that you're struggling, talk to them on a regular basis. You can really transform your business in days," he said.

A new American Express poll shows that 75% of customers plan to shop local for the holidays to support small businesses through the pandemic.

From online stores, to private shopping to fast deliveries -- small businesses are trying to go above and beyond.

JoeyRae even does FaceTime consultations for their customers. Gump's offers a private shopping experience. Their only reminder this year -- shop early because their suppliers are also struggling.

RELATED: Survey shows good, bad news for San Francisco's holiday shopping season

"There's going to shortages of merchandise, we're already seeing it," said Board.

"In order to make sure that perfect present gets to the person on time, we definitely suggest that you shop as soon as," said Capalbo.

Small Business Saturday this year is on Nov. 28.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoholiday shoppingbuilding a better bay areaeconomysmall businesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how Lucira Health's COVID-19 at-home test kit works
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 25th anniversary of Jonestown massacre in 2003
Former Recology executive charged in SF corruption scheme, FBI says
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Show More
Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers leg injury, ESPN reports
NBA Draft on ESPN: Warriors select James Wiseman
50 of the country's 100 priciest zip codes are in the Bay Area
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is staying home this Thanksgiving
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News