COVID-19 live updates: BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off today with precautions

Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
Sept. 3, 2021
6:45 a.m.
BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off today with precautions
BottleRock kicks off in Napa today, it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Chris Stapleton, Guns 'n Roses and the Foo Fighters will headline the three day music and food festival. Masks are required when visiting any indoor venue. BottleRock attendees are also required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
Sept. 2, 2021
8 p.m.
Contra Costa County issues new guidance for youth sports
Contra Costa health has sent out strict new masking guidance for youth sports. It strongly encourages the use of masks by all participants, along with coaches, staff, volunteers and even spectators -- regardless of vaccination status.
The guidance is aimed at protecting young people in schools, sports leagues, clubs and other organized activities.
1:20 p.m.
Sonoma County lieutenant dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
A Sonoma County sheriff's lieutenant died of complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the department confirmed Thursday.
From 2001 to 2006, Lt. Bobby Travelstead served in the U.S. Navy. He joined the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department in June 2007 as a correctional deputy. He is survived by two daughters, the department said.
1 p.m.
Giants concession workers to consider strike over COVID-19, union says
A union representing concession workers at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, announced Thursday that employees are considering going on strike because of a COVID-19 outbreak, lack of hazard pay and mask enforcement. In a statement, the union said at least 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the stadium reopened. The workers are employed by Bon Appetit, a company contracted by the Giants, according to the union. The union will hold a vote Saturday at 2 p.m. before the Giants game to decide whether workers will strike.
"The Giants have failed to mandate and/or enforce masks and social distancing at concourse concessions stands, private suites, and more, and food service workers frequently have to deal with maskless guests who are often drinking," the union's statement said.
The strike vote will take place Saturday afternoon at the union's office in San Francisco.
Update: 3:45p.m. We reached out to the San Francisco Giants and are unable to comment at this time.
11:30 a.m.
Berkeley health officials announced an order today that will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter most indoor settings starting tomorrow, September 3.
This includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other congregate settings, the City of Berkeley said.
"The virus continues to prey on the unvaccinated," said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. "Those refusing to get the vaccine are jeopardizing public health, and they are prolonging this deadly pandemic. Requiring face coverings and proof of vaccination will preclude those who pose a heightened and unnecessary risk to others from fraternizing in high-risk settings. This is fundamental to public health, but it's also the responsible thing to do for our business community and their workers. The vast majority of those who are eligible have already gotten the vaccine and I am so proud to serve a community that continues to demonstrate resilience, empathy, and compassion. But for everyone else, we're past the point of politely asking you to get vaccinated."
This requirement includes indoor event spaces where food or drink is served. The city also says while this order will become effective September 3, it will not be enforced by the city until 8a.m. on Friday, September 10. This will allow a one-week grace period for businesses to come into compliance.
Also by October 15th, the city adds, "these businesses must also ascertain employee vaccination status."
The new requirement does not apply to individuals ineligible for vaccinations including children under the age of 12. But the city says children two years and older must continue to follow indoor mask requirements under local and state health rules.
6:30 a.m.
San Leandro delays city hall reopening plan
San Leandro has delayed its reopening plan for city hall because of surging COVID-19 rates. The city manager says in-person services will remain by appointment only. Visitors will still be required to wear face masks.
Sept. 1, 2021
7:10 a.m.
Sonoma Co. workers must be vaccinated or test weekly
Starting today, all Sonoma County emergency workers must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. County health officials expanded the state's health order last month.
Aug. 31, 2021
10:45 a.m.
Newsom speaks in Alameda Co. on vaccination efforts
Governor Gavin Newsom was in Alameda County to highlight ongoing efforts to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated. More than 80% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. California has put more shots in arms than any other state -- - administering over 47 million doses of the vaccine. The state has implemented measures requiring that workers in health care settings be fully vaccinated, as well as stricter requirements for visitors at health care facilities. California has also implemented a standard that all school staff and all state workers either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.
6:30 a.m.
If you haven't been back on BART since the beginning of the pandemic there's a new incentive. BART is offering 50% off all Clipper fares in September. The discount is taken when you tap your card at a fare gate. BART set a pandemic ridership record last Friday with 105,000 riders. Still, That's just 25% of what it was pre-COVID.
Aug. 30, 2021
7 a.m.
A charity golf tournament will test participants for COVID-19 today. The NFL Alumni Northern California Chapter is hosting the tournament at the Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Organizers say they want to motivate other people hosting events to offer COVID tests, and stop the spread of the virus.
Aug. 29, 2021
11:30 a.m.
Eighty-percent of eligible San Franciscans are now vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Mayor London Breed. The mayor called this a "major milestone" on Sunday, but said there is still "work to do."
As of today, 80% of eligible San Francisco residents are fully vaccinated!
This is a major milestone but we still have work to do to make sure that all of us are protected. Now is the time to take your shot if you haven't already.
Visit https://t.co/tQiw14NHYD. pic.twitter.com/PvQZqITv0t
Aug. 27, 2021
6:45 a.m.
Every state now reporting high community transmission
Every state in the country is now reporting high community transmission of COVID-19, according to newly updated federal data. In mid-June, no states were reporting high transmission, and just six states were reporting substantial transmission. Now, 10 weeks later, all 50 states are in that category, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Aug. 26, 2021
2:10 p.m.
Alameda Co. court to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees
The Alameda County Superior Court will require all employees, volunteers, interns and contractors to be full vaccinated by Nov. 1, the court announced Thursday. In a statement, the court said some exemptions will be made for disabilities, medical contraindications and "sincerely held" religious beliefs, though those individuals will be required to be tested regularly for the virus.
7:15 a.m.
CDC to meet next week on booster shot rollout
A CDC advisory board plans to meet next week to discuss the booster shot rollout. Yesterday, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson revealed data showing their boosters dramatically increase protection.
Aug. 25, 2021
7 a.m.
Vaccine mandate issued for Santa Cruz Co. employees
All Santa Cruz County employees will need to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the measure yesterday. Employees have 30 days to comply. If they refuse, they could face leave without pay or termination.
Aug. 24, 2021
12:45 p.m.
Outside Lands announces COVID-19 policy for attendees
San Francisco's Outside Lands festival will require attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Organizers announced the COVID-19 policy on Tuesday. The event kicks off at Golden Gate Park on Oct. 29.
ranger dave has a COVID-19 policy update:
1 - full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required for entry to the festival
2 - for those not fully vaccinated, attendees must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of attending pic.twitter.com/VA2CQbFPBq
6:45 a.m.
2 Bay Area city councils to vote on COVID mandates today
There are two COVID-19 mandates up for discussion in the Bay Area today. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote on a proposal that would require full vaccinations for people at events with 50 people or more. And the Benicia City Council will vote on an indoor mask mandate.
Aug. 23, 2021
2:40 p.m.
California Academy of Sciences to require proof of vaccination or negative test results for entry
Starting Aug. 27, California Academy of Sciences will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of scheduled visit. The museum says the policy does not apply to youth ages 11 and under who are not currently eligible for vaccination. Masks will continue to be required indoors for all guests ages 3 and up, and all guests must continue to reserve their tickets in advance. More info here.
5:45 a.m.
SJ city employees must show proof of vaccination or negative test results
Starting today, San Jose city employees must show proof of vaccination or submit weekly negative test results. Those who fail to do so could be placed on unpaid leave. The city plans to mandate vaccines for all city employees who do not have an exemption at a later date. City officials says the mandate is in line with recommendations from Santa Clara County Health officials.
CDC COVID-19 Transmission Categories by California County
Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County
Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
