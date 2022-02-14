COVID live updates: Black, Latino teens in Bay Area less likely to get vaccinated

The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Feb. 14, 2022
9 a.m.
Black, Latino teens in Bay Area less likely to be vaccinated
Black and Latino teens ages 12 and up in the Bay Area are less likely to be vaccinated against COVID than their White and Asian counterparts, according to our media partner, the Bay Area News Group. They looked at local school district and public health department data to come to that conclusion. Experts say the disparity is a reason why school districts should not enact vaccine mandates for students. They believe a student vaccination mandate would result in tens of thousands of Bay Area students not being able to go to school -- with many of them being students of color.
Feb. 11, 2022
7:15p.m.
San Mateo County libraries giving out free at-home COVID-19 test kits starting Saturday
Libraries in San Mateo County will be giving away free at-home COVID-19 test kits and free masks beginning Saturday, Feb. 12.
The County of San Mateo purchased at-home #COVID19 testing kits and masks to distribute to families in need.— SMCLibraries (@SMCLibraries) February 11, 2022
San Mateo County Libraries will give out a limited amount of free, at-home COVID-19 test kits beginning Saturday, Feb. 12.
Visit https://t.co/0RucLWrDAx for more info pic.twitter.com/RRXS2QEQiB
The county says it will distribute the following per household while supplies last:
No appointments are necessary, and tests and masks are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Families in need will be able to pick up at the following locations:
Belmont, Brisbane, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Millbrae, North Fair Oaks, Portola Valley, San Carlos and Woodside Libraries.
You can get more information by visiting this page.
9 a.m.
NYC's unvaccinated workers face termination
About 3,000 municipal workers in New York City -- less than 1% of the city's workforce --- face termination Friday after refusing to abide by a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The requirement, established under former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, applies to municipal employees hired after Aug. 2, 2021, who were told to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment and to unvaccinated police officers, correction officers, firefighters and others who opted to forego city health benefits and are currently on leave because they are not vaccinated.
Feb. 10, 2022
9 a.m.
Washington state to lift mask mandates
Washington became one of the latest states to announce it will be easing mask requirements. Gov. Jay Inslee said the state's outdoor mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 18, and he will provide a date next week on when the indoor mask mandate will end.
Feb. 9, 2022
9 a.m.
SF to drop indoor mask mandate for vaccinated next week
SF Mayor London Breed says San Francisco will match the state's dropping of indoor mask requirement. Vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor settings, including restaurants, bars, gyms, grocery stores, offices, museums, and other locations. The unvaccinated will still be required to wear masks indoors.
8:45 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. indoor mask mandate to stay in place
Santa Clara Co. Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announced she will not be lifting the indoor mask mandate next week with the rest of the state. Dr. Cody says hospitalization rates are still too high and metrics must be met to lift the mandate.
6:45 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. to make announcement on indoor masks
Santa Clara County is expected to make an announcement about when vaccinated people can stop wearing their masks indoors. The state of California is set to drop the rule next week. But it's up to local counties to issue their own guidance. Dr. Sara Cody is set to give an update this morning at 8:30 on where Santa Clara stands.
Feb. 8, 2022
8:30 a.m.
CA COVID sick leave law returns
California's COVID sick leave law has returned. Workers will receive up to two weeks of paid time off if they get coronavirus. It's retroactive to the beginning of the year and expires at the end of September.
8:30 a.m.
New Berkeley mandates for workers, customers starts today
Feb. 7, 2022
8:30 a.m.
New Berkeley mandates for workers, customers starts today
There are big changes starting today in Berkeley, anyone older than 5 needs to show they are vaccinated before stepping inside a restaurant or gym. Employees have even stricter requirements. Workers have to show they are boosted. This is for places like restaurants, gyms, pharmacies, dental offices and childcare facilities. If they aren't vaccinated- they can show proof of a medical exemption or religious belief that prevents them from getting inoculated. If you have tickets to an event that will have a crowd of 500 people or more you have five weeks to get vaccinated, Starting March 14th- you will be required to be vaccinated at an event like that- and a negative COVID test won't be enough you have to be vaccinated.
Berkeley's health officer say this requirement will help lower people's risk for severe illness and will improve the community's safety.
7 a.m.
New Jersey governor to end mask mandate for schools
New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy is expected to announce Monday that the state's requirement to wear face masks in schools will end the second week of March. Murphy, a Democrat, has imposed some of the strictest pandemic-related mandates in the United States. The move would follow a decision last month by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, to rescind his state's mask mandate for schools.
Feb. 6, 2022
11a.m.
New Berkeley mandates for workers, customers starts on Monday
Two new mandates go into effect for Berkeley starting on February 7.
The City of Berkeley must require proof of full vaccination from customers 5 years old and up who enter indoor areas, according to city health officials.
Per the city's website, it's required for customers who enter the following:
Second, Berkeley employees must be boosted, "up to date" with their vaccination. These include employees at the following:
The city says this includes employees, contractors, volunteers, custodians, maintenance and other workers who enter those businesses, even after business hours.
You can read more on City of Berkeley's website.
Feb. 4, 2022
2:15 p.m.
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 900,000, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is more than the populations of Indianapolis, San Francisco, or Charlottes, North Carolina. COVID-19 has become one of the three top leading causes of death in America, behind the big two - heart disease and cancer. To public health experts, the milestone is made all the more tragic because so many of the recent deaths were preventable. Just 64% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
12 p.m.
Sonoma Co. to let restrictions on large gatherings expire Feb. 10
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining, Sonoma County health officials said Friday that the health order temporarily restricting the size of large gatherings will expire as scheduled at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.
However, they strongly encouraged seniors over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and people who have not yet been boosted or vaccinated, to avoid large gatherings and continue wearing masks indoors around people outside their household, noting that the omicron surge is not yet over.
10:30 a.m.
Contra Costa Reaches 80% vaccinated, sunsets vaccine verification requirement
With 80% of all county residents now fully vaccinated, Contra Costa Health Services lifted its order requiring certain businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to verify the vaccination status or recent negative test results of customers.
4:45 a.m.
US death rate on the rise
The U.S. is now reporting an average of over 2,300 COVID-19-related fatalities each day -- the highest daily death average in nearly one year, according to federal data. In the last week alone, the nation's daily death average has increased by more than 31%. Overall, however, the nation's average is still significantly lower than last winter, when the U.S. peaked at about 3,400 deaths per day.
Feb. 3, 2022
11:05 a.m.
Warriors home game booster requirement goes into effect
Starting tonight, Chase Center will require proof of either an up-to-date vaccination, including proof of a booster shot for eligible guests received at least one week prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests).
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Feb. 2, 2022
10:45 a.m.
US death toll expected to approach 950,000 by end of month
Forecast models used by the CDC predict about 32,000 more Americans will die from COVID-19 by Feb. 26, bringing the nation's virus death toll to nearly 947,000. The ensemble model estimates that 38 states have a greater than 50% chance of having more deaths over the next two weeks compared to the past two weeks.
Jan. 31, 2022
9:35 a.m.
Moderna gets full FDA approval for vaccine
Moderna has now received full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine maker to be granted full approval, after Pfizer. All three vaccines currently available in the U.S. were granted emergency authorization based on large clinical studies and at least two months of safety data. Moderna said the full approval was "based on a comprehensive submission package including efficacy and safety data approximately six months after second dose."
Jan. 28, 2022
8:15 a.m.
VTA adds vaccine mandate for employees
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is adding a vaccine mandate for its employees. They have until April 29 to prove they're fully vaccinated. Boosters are not required. Employees will have the option to request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. If approved, the unvaccinated employees would then be tested weekly for COVID-19.
Jan. 27, 2022
11:30 a.m.
SF to change indoor mask rules
Beginning on February 1, San Francisco office workers, gym members and other "stable cohorts" of people may remove masks indoors again, reinstating the mask exemption that was in place before the latest omicron surge.
6:15 a.m.
Deaths increasing to highest point in nearly 1 year
Daily COVID-19-related deaths -- which are a lagging indicator -- are steadily increasing to their highest point in nearly one year, according to federal data. The U.S. is reporting an average of more than 2,100 new fatalities each day, surpassing the average from last summer's delta surge. However, the nation's death toll remains significantly lower than last winter when the U.S. peaked at about 3,400 deaths per day.
Jan. 26, 2022
11:15 a.m.
East Bay teachers to meet over COVID safety
Teachers and the West Contra Costa County Unified School District will meet today to try and prevent a strike over COVID safety measures. The teachers union is demanding mandatory COVID testing, plans in case of an outbreak, and more substitute teachers. They also want KN95 and N95 masks provided to students and staff daily something the district says is already happening. While the demands are being negotiated, the district says more students need to be vaccinated to contain this surge. 54% of students 12 and older reported being vaccinated - a low rate compared to other local school districts.
Jan. 25, 2022
8:45 a.m.
The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm over rising cases of a new omicron sub-variant. In an updated post to its website on Monday, the WHO said the new sub-variant, called BA.2, is a descendant of omicron, the now-dominant, highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus. Unlike omicron, BA.2 is currently not considered a "variant of concern." But because it is spreading in many countries, the WHO is asking governments and scientists across the globe to monitor the situation and study the new sub-variant, as many have already been doing.
Jan. 24, 2022
9:10 a.m.
Conditions 'ideal' for more variants WHO warns
The head of the World Health Organization warned Monday that although people across the globe must learn to live with COVID-19 "for the foreseeable future," we cannot "give this virus a free ride."
"There are different scenarios for how the pandemic could play out and how the acute phase could end," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, said in opening remarks at an executive board meeting in Geneva. "But it's dangerous to assume that omicron will be the last variant or that we are in the endgame."
"On the contrary, globally, the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge," he added.
Jan. 21, 2022
11 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. offering free at-home antigen tests with signups
Santa Clara Co. is offering a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to those who live, work, or attend school in the county. You can sign up through www.sccfreetest.org to obtain four at-home tests.
Those able to secure an appointment may choose from one of the distribution locations for pick up at a chosen time. Each person will be assigned a unique QR code which must be displayed to receive the tests. Tests are not available on a drop-in basis without an appointment.
6 a.m.
2-year anniversary of 1st COVID case in US
Today marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the U.S. It happened in Washington state and came just two weeks after the novel coronavirus was first identified in China.
Since that initial case, more than 68.5 million people have tested positive across the U.S. The infection has claimed more than 855,000 lives in the nation.
The pandemic has also impacted almost every aspect of American life since sweeping across the country soon after that first case two years ago.
