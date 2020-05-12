Man vandalizes Oakland store after he was refused service for not wearing a face covering amid COVID-19 pandemic

"We have signs on the door. We have signs everywhere, but he got very aggressive," said the 7-Eleven manager Juan Martin.
RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements to slow spread of COVID-19
According to Martin, the man was blocking other customers from paying, pushed the plastic protective shield above the counter and made racist remarks towards the employees.
"The guy said 'I'm an American citizen and I can do in my country whatever I want.' The lady that was working was Hispanic," said Martin.
At least four similar incidents have been reported in Los Angeles. On May 1, a fight broke out inside a Target after several customers refused to wear facial coverings.
RELATED: Security guard suffers broken arm after confrontation over masks inside Los Angeles Target
"One of the security guards fell to the ground and then the suspect was on top of him and he sustained a broken arm. Both suspects fled the location and they were recently arrested over the weekend," said Lt. Jim Gavin with the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD has categorized this as a "disturbing trend that's happening nationwide."
In the Oakland case, the customer broke the glass door as he walked out.
"He left the store and didn't buy anything and broke the window," said Martin.
Oakland Police tells ABC7 News they're following up on this incident.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions