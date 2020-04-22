Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: 6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements to slow spread of COVID-19

By
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Cover up! Six Bay Area counties will begin enforcing new requirements to wear masks or other face coverings starting Wednesday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Sonoma.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on when California can reopen; here's what needs to happen first

People shopping at the Safeway in Lafayette Wednesday said they supported the mandate.

"It doesn't bother me. It protects everybody. I'm ok with it," said Pat Dykman.

"It's probably the best thing to do right now," said Peter Kimber. "I think it's necessary because people are not as responsible and people are super sick."



People are urged to cover their nose and mouth while in public, especially when they are unable to maintain proper social distancing. Those out for a run or bike ride don't have to wear one, but are encouraged to always keep one handy in case they encounter someone.

RELATED: How close was California to having a New York-level coronavirus crisis?

In Marin County, if you're caught without one it could mean a fine of $50 to $1,000, but officials are hoping residents will comply voluntarily.

Health officials say wearing a mask out in public doesn't replace social distancing by at least six feet.

In terms of what is considered a face covering, residents do not have to use an N-95 mask. A bandana, scarf, towel or homemade mask can also be used, officials said. Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear them.

RELATED: How to make a mask, face covering in less than 2 minutes
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosonomasan mateomarinlafayettealamedaface maskbay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placepandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area grocery store workers fear for safety amid COVID-19 crisis
Robocalls drop during pandemic
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA reopening timeline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA reopening timeline
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus updates: Face coverings rules enforced in several Bay Area counties
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. says 3 died of COVID-19 before US's 1st recorded death
Check out our new ABC7 News streaming app
College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
Bay Area grocery store workers fear for safety amid COVID-19 crisis
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in LA County
PG&E CEO to retire in June, interim CEO named
More TOP STORIES News