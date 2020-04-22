Coronavirus impact: 6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements to slow spread of COVID-19

RELATED: WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on when California can reopen; here's what needs to happen first
People shopping at the Safeway in Lafayette Wednesday said they supported the mandate.
"It doesn't bother me. It protects everybody. I'm ok with it," said Pat Dykman.
"It's probably the best thing to do right now," said Peter Kimber. "I think it's necessary because people are not as responsible and people are super sick."
Masks are now required in most Bay Area counties. It is enforceable by law. pic.twitter.com/uxf683Yo6x— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 22, 2020
People are urged to cover their nose and mouth while in public, especially when they are unable to maintain proper social distancing. Those out for a run or bike ride don't have to wear one, but are encouraged to always keep one handy in case they encounter someone.
RELATED: How close was California to having a New York-level coronavirus crisis?
In Marin County, if you're caught without one it could mean a fine of $50 to $1,000, but officials are hoping residents will comply voluntarily.
Health officials say wearing a mask out in public doesn't replace social distancing by at least six feet.
In terms of what is considered a face covering, residents do not have to use an N-95 mask. A bandana, scarf, towel or homemade mask can also be used, officials said. Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear them.
RELATED: How to make a mask, face covering in less than 2 minutes
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19