Coronavirus impact: 6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements to slow spread of COVID-19

Masks are now required in most Bay Area counties. It is enforceable by law.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Cover up! Six Bay Area counties will begin enforcing new requirements to wear masks or other face coverings starting Wednesday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Sonoma.People shopping at the Safeway in Lafayette Wednesday said they supported the mandate."It doesn't bother me. It protects everybody. I'm ok with it," said Pat Dykman."It's probably the best thing to do right now," said Peter Kimber. "I think it's necessary because people are not as responsible and people are super sick."People are urged to cover their nose and mouth while in public, especially when they are unable to maintain proper social distancing. Those out for a run or bike ride don't have to wear one, but are encouraged to always keep one handy in case they encounter someone.In Marin County, if you're caught without one it could mean a fine of $50 to $1,000, but officials are hoping residents will comply voluntarily.Health officials say wearing a mask out in public doesn't replace social distancing by at least six feet.In terms of what is considered a face covering, residents do not have to use an N-95 mask. A bandana, scarf, towel or homemade mask can also be used, officials said. Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear them.