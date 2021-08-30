Coronavirus California

Crew members on cargo ship in SF Bay brought ashore after COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED <>More Videos

Crew members on ship in SF Bay brought ashore after COVID outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen crew members on a cargo ship that came into the San Francisco Bay Monday were taken off the boat after experiencing "flu-like symptoms" in what was later confirmed by UCSF as a coronavirus outbreak.

A San Francisco Fire Department boat shuttled those 19 crew members aboard the "Global Striker" to Pier 26 under the Bay Bridge for treatment and or transportation to local hospitals.

UCSF says three adult patients have been brought to their Parnassus hospital.

San Francisco Fire Department confirms six patients taken off the ship tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

The fire department says it used universal coronavirus precautions with everyone they brought from the ship to the shore, even though at the time, it was not confirmed to be COVID-related.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoboatscoronavirus californiacoronavirussan francisco baycoronavirus outbreak
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News