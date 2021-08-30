Crew members on cargo ship in SF Bay brought ashore after COVID-19 outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen crew members on a cargo ship that came into the San Francisco Bay Monday were taken off the boat after experiencing "flu-like symptoms" in what was later confirmed by UCSF as a coronavirus outbreak.A San Francisco Fire Department boat shuttled those 19 crew members aboard the "Global Striker" to Pier 26 under the Bay Bridge for treatment and or transportation to local hospitals.UCSF says three adult patients have been brought to their Parnassus hospital.San Francisco Fire Department confirms six patients taken off the ship tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.The fire department says it used universal coronavirus precautions with everyone they brought from the ship to the shore, even though at the time, it was not confirmed to be COVID-related.