Health & Fitness

Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? High-risk groups likely to be priority while children wait

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the development of a coronavirus vaccine moves closer to approval, medical experts are helping California to decide who gets priority for receiving the vaccine.

California is one of three Western states developing its own plan.

RELATED: Vaccine distribution is the next challenge in battle against COVID-19, health expert says

"The process by which those decisions are made is really important if people are going to trust the allocation process is fair," said Dr. Bernard Lo, a UCSF medical ethicist. He's one of three members of Governor Newsom's task force who talked about their planning on a webinar.

"They'll look at the safety data, they'll look at the efficacy data and decide for people in the western United States whether these vaccines should be used," said Dr. Randy Bergen, another task force member from Kaiser Permanente.

A distribution plan will be critical because early supplies of a COVID vaccine will be limited due to high demand, not just in the U.S., but overseas as well.

VIDEO: Llama antibodies? Why researchers say they could be powerful weapon against COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Llamas have come into play as scientists and health experts search for more effective ways to combat the novel coronavirus.



The number of doses available would be cut in half if two shots are required.

"There's a lot of push to get out as much as we can once it's approved, and yes, we'll divide those numbers by two," said Dr. Jeffrey Silvers from Sutter Health.

The task force says transparency and input from all stakeholders will be vital.

So, who gets the vaccine first?

The case can be made that front-line health providers, the elderly in nursing homes, teachers, food supply workers and others doing essential jobs would be among the first. But there's also concern for residents of neighborhoods and people of specific racial and ethnic groups with high infection rates.

RELATED: Here's what it'll take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how it'll be made

Parents may find their children low on the priority list.

"Many of these safety studies... nothing has really been done on children under 12. It's going to be a while before we can protect children," said Dr. Bergen, who is a pediatrician.

The task force will hold its second meeting later this week, with frequency increasing as development of vaccines accelerates.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusmedical researchu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Who will replace Kamala Harris? These are top contenders
Santa Clara Co. sees sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
3 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Disney announces new furloughs for Disneyland employees
Show More
Biden's rescue dog could be 'major' for Bay Area shelters
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
FDA gives E. coli warning for romaine lettuce
What to know about process to launch a presidential transition
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
More TOP STORIES News