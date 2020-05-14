3 flyovers in Southern California today will honor COVID-19 front-line workers

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Southern California will get the chance to see three different flyovers Thursday as part of a nationwide effort from different sectors of the U.S. military honoring frontline workers battling COVID-19.The aerial salutes will primarily be over medical facilities throughout Riverside, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, but should also be visible in neighboring areas.The flyovers will kick off as residents in the Antelope Valley will get the chance to see a flyover from the 412th Test Wing, which is set to take off from Edwards Air Force Base around 11 a.m.The flyover will follow this flight path:1. Lancaster City Hall2. L.A. County Sheriff's Department Lancaster station3. Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices4. Antelope Valley Hospital5. Palmdale City Hall6. L.A. County Sheriff's Department Palmdale station7. Palmdale Regional Medical CenterThat will be followed in Inland Empire by a treat from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley. Residents near hospitals listed should be able to see the C-17 Globemaster III and the KC-135 Stratotanker from home.Residents were encouraged to maintain physical distancing guidelines during the flyovers. Officials asked residents to refrain from traveling to hospitals and gathering in large groups to watch the flyovers.The C-17 will make the first flyover of each location in the following order, followed three minutes later by the KC-135 starting at about 1 p.m. before returning to March Field at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.1. Menifee Global Medical Center-1303 (1:03 p.m.)2. Kaiser Permanente Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)3. Loma Linda Medical Center Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)4. Temecula Valley Hospital -1309 (1:09 p.m.)5. Rancho Springs Medical Center-1311 (1:11 p.m.)6. Inland Valley Regional Medical Center-1312 (1:12 p.m.)7. Lake Elsinore Family Care Center -1313 (1:13 p.m.)8. Corona Regional Medical Center-1320 (1:20 p.m.)9. Kaiser Permanente Riverside-1322 (1:22 p.m.)10. Parkview Community Hospital -1323 (1:23 p.m.)11. Riverside Community Hospital-1324 (1:24 p.m.)12. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center-1326 (1:26 p.m.)13. Loma Linda Children's Hospital-1327 (1:27 p.m.)14. Loma Linda VA Hospital -1328 (1:28 p.m.)15. San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital-1333 (1:33 p.m.)16. JFK Memorial Hospital-1348 (1:48 p.m.)17. Desert Regional Medical Center-1355 (1:55 p.m.)18. Riverside University Health System-1406 (2:06 p.m.)19. Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley-1408 (2:08 p.m.)Health care workers and first responders in Ventura County and part of Los Angeles County will be honored by the 146th Airlift Wing of the California Air National Guard. A formation of two C-130J Super Hercules will begin the flyover around 2 p.m. over the Palmdale Regional Medical Facility and continue on to several other locations throughout the county.The following are the facilities within the flight path and the approximate flyover times within a 10-minute window:1. Palmdale Regional Medical Center (2:05 p.m.)2. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (2:15 p.m.)3. Adventist Health Simi Valley (2:20 p.m.)4. Los Robles Regional Medical Center (2:25 p.m.)5. St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital (2:30 p.m.)6. St. John's Regional Medical Center (2:35 p.m.)7. Community Memorial Hospital (2:40 p.m.)8. Ventura County Medical Center (2:45 p.m.)9. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (2:50 p.m.)10. Ojai Valley Community Hospital (3 p.m.)On Friday, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Los Angeles and San Diego as part of their tour to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.