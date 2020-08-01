Tri-Valley salon owners unify in defiance against Alameda County health orders

Christine Palmer is making banners for a rally she will be holding outside her Pleasanton salon on August 1.
It's a desperate last resort. She wishes officials would come by and sit in her chair.
"If only we had city officials, county officials... Governor Newsom, come get your haircut and see how we're following the guidelines you gave us," said the Flaunt Hair Designs owner.
RELATED: Getting off state's COVID-19 watch list nearly impossible, Solano County public health official says
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Alameda County salons have never been allowed to reopen, even for outdoor services.
Many stylists have decided to become a rebel with a cause like Makayla Reitsma. "I've decided to come back and work to provide income, and pay my rent and put food on my table," she said. "We haven't had any official threats."
But one downtown Pleasanton salon has had issues after they defiantly reopened on June 17 along with two others.
Larry Phillips the owner of Fusion3 said, "Over the course of nearly four weeks, we gave service to 1,500 people with 17 stylists and had no reported COVID(-19) incidents. The response from the city had always been from both police and city officials that we were risking a criminal misdemeanor fine of possibly $1000 fine and six months in prison," he said.
So they caved in and closed down again. Some salon operators say their peers are "tattling" on them, calling into officials.
Clients say they are supportive.
The hope is ultimately to create a massive movement of stylists in the Tri-Valley area and even beyond to reopen in defiance in August. Their meeting will zero in on a specific date.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic