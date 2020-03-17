Coronavirus California

Small acts of caring bring hope to Bay Area in wake of coronavirus outbreak

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- During this time of stress and uncertainty because of the Coronavirus outbreak, we're highlighting the small acts of kindness happening in our communities. We went in search of people who are lending a helping hand in many different ways.

In Redwood City high school seniors Anna DeVitis and Bella Gaddini jointed the group Project COVID19-LOVE Peninsula and documented their grocery run to Safeway for a few seniors in need.
The site, started by Steven Wang covers the area of South San Francsico to Redwood City and in just a day has more than 50 volunteers and growing by the minute.
Anyone in need of help is encouraged to visit www.bit.ly/COVID19LovePeninsula

In the East Bay we found Krista Luchessi, the founder of Oakland at Risk.
A website connecting healthy young adults with elders or those with compromised immune systems.

"Even in just a day or two we've had over 250 people that have signed up to help. It's amazing and it just shows the Bay Area is an amazing place full of amazing people."

www.oaklandatrisk.com

in Hercules, at a time when restaurants are suffering themselves a heroic offering from the restaurant Leila By The Bay.
Owner Mohammed Azam put out a message on Facebook, offering any school kids and their families in need a meal for free. No questons asked. Offering school kids-and adults free meals. No questions asked.

https://www.facebook.com/HercLeila/

In Walnut Creek at Blue Wave Dental Doctor David Nisenboym is offering free emergency dental services to ease the congestion at emergency rooms.
He's starting with phone and video consults.

"I've got plenty of time to do consults if necessary...we've got 3 weeks of lockdowns!" he smiles.

https://bluewavedentist.net/

To Marin County now-to Tommy's Salsa in Novato where they too are providing meals to those who need it.
They're giving kids what they call "amigos burritos."

"From the bottom of our heart if anybody needs a burrito because they're out of school we can help"

http://www.tommyssalsa.com/

And in Pacifica-we found Alice Dicroce...doing her part to help her 86-year old neighbor.
She put out a message on Nextdoor offering services to the most at-risk, all for free. She's urging anyone in the area to email her at AD0237@gmail.com

In San Francisco we socially-distanced visited 78-year old Maryanne Kayiatos who has asthma.
She discovered a world of friends and love via the app Nextdoor.

"It's so wonderful I can't tell you how grateful I am for that I never expected so much of that really."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyredwood cityherculeswalnut creekpacificaoaklandcoronavirus californiacoronavirusact of kindnessacts of kindnessgood samaritangood newscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News