Small acts of caring bring hope to Bay Area in wake of coronavirus outbreak

In Redwood City high school seniors Anna DeVitis and Bella Gaddini jointed the group Project COVID19-LOVE Peninsula and documented their grocery run to Safeway for a few seniors in need.
The site, started by Steven Wang covers the area of South San Francsico to Redwood City and in just a day has more than 50 volunteers and growing by the minute.
Anyone in need of help is encouraged to visit www.bit.ly/COVID19LovePeninsula
In the East Bay we found Krista Luchessi, the founder of Oakland at Risk.
A website connecting healthy young adults with elders or those with compromised immune systems.
"Even in just a day or two we've had over 250 people that have signed up to help. It's amazing and it just shows the Bay Area is an amazing place full of amazing people."
www.oaklandatrisk.com
in Hercules, at a time when restaurants are suffering themselves a heroic offering from the restaurant Leila By The Bay.
Owner Mohammed Azam put out a message on Facebook, offering any school kids and their families in need a meal for free. No questons asked. Offering school kids-and adults free meals. No questions asked.
https://www.facebook.com/HercLeila/
In Walnut Creek at Blue Wave Dental Doctor David Nisenboym is offering free emergency dental services to ease the congestion at emergency rooms.
He's starting with phone and video consults.
"I've got plenty of time to do consults if necessary...we've got 3 weeks of lockdowns!" he smiles.
https://bluewavedentist.net/
To Marin County now-to Tommy's Salsa in Novato where they too are providing meals to those who need it.
They're giving kids what they call "amigos burritos."
"From the bottom of our heart if anybody needs a burrito because they're out of school we can help"
http://www.tommyssalsa.com/
And in Pacifica-we found Alice Dicroce...doing her part to help her 86-year old neighbor.
She put out a message on Nextdoor offering services to the most at-risk, all for free. She's urging anyone in the area to email her at AD0237@gmail.com
In San Francisco we socially-distanced visited 78-year old Maryanne Kayiatos who has asthma.
She discovered a world of friends and love via the app Nextdoor.
"It's so wonderful I can't tell you how grateful I am for that I never expected so much of that really."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirusoutbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it'saffecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus