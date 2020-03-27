Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Celebrity author couple Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon feed hospital workers, help restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

By J.R. Stone
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You may know the celebrity author couple Ayelet Waldman and her husband Michael Chabon. Waldman has written more than a dozen novels and Chabon is a Pulitzer Prize winner.

"I went to highland and went to the triage and said you guys want dinner and the first person I saw burst into tears and I burst into tears," says Waldman.

They are starting by feeding frontline staff in hospital emergency rooms at Highland, Summit, and Children's hospitals in Oakland.

RELATED: 100-year-old letter found in Central California offers hope during COVID-19 outbreak

"Delicious wonderful meals that can boost your morale from the best restaurants around places you love," said Waldman.

The program is called "East Bay FeedER" and they're actually paying full price for meals.

"No discounts we pay the full price plus a big fat tip," said Waldman.

That's because the goal is to keep restaurants like Jenny Schwarz's Hopscotch in Oakland up and running.

RELATED: Livermore teachers hold social distancing parade to send students encouragement 'in person'

"Our sales are down about 60-70 percent so if we get a $500 bump in a day it can be the difference in covering our expenses for the day or having it be a loss," says Schwarz.

At least $75,000 in donations have already come in. Michael Chabon says it's not about saving money when the food is bought it's about serving the workers a solid meal with that money helping restaurants.

"We could just as easily say to the frontline workers go ahead and eat out of the vending machines and you got a cafeteria, but we're trying to do something more," said Michael Chabon.

Waldman says she wants to grow this program all across the East Bay, "we know the people who serve us at these restaurants we know the chefs these are people we love and to lost that heartbeat of a community would be terrible," she said.

Here is a link to their GoFundMe page.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandfitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirussocial mediahospitalshelter in placefun stuffrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News