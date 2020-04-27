Coronavirus

LIVE: Biden campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris hold town hall on COVID-19 in African American community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Biden for President will hold a virtual town hall with Senator Kamala Harris on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

The town hall will include Senator Harris, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, and Bishop Vashti McKenzie, Dr. Oliver Brooks, and be moderated by Biden Campaign Senior Advisor Symone Sanders.

