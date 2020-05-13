Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Tuesday that while county officials are recommending the stay-at-home order to be extended for the next three months, the order is also flexible.

"When our county health officer Dr. (Barbara) Ferrer merely said that an order would stay in place for at least three more months, that doesn't mean the order stays in place exactly as it is today," Garcetti said on CNN.

"It's just a reminder of how delicate and fragile this time is, but do not freak out when you hear a scientist say that it's still going to be here and we're still going to be living under health orders," Garcetti said about the extension.

Frustrated Californians move out, say coronavirus 'pandemic was last straw'

Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the order will "with all certainty" be extended unless there is a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand."

Ferrer made the comments at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday during a debate over how long the county's moratorium on evictions should remain in place.

"There's no radical changes in the next week coming but that doesn't mean, three weeks from now, six weeks from now, two months from now we won't continuously edit that order," Garcetti also said on CNN.

Los Angeles has gradually begun a reopening of certain businesses and recreational areas, and on Wednesday, beaches reopen with restrictions.

Last month, officials extended the county's "safer at home" order until at least May 15. The region's reopening would be based on a four-point plan whose prerequisites
