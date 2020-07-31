Coronavirus

How are Millennials, Gen-Z, Boomers coping with COVID-19 stress? Surprising survey results here

Nearly two-thirds of millennial and Gen-Z respondents said they feel anxiety nearly every day, which is triple the rate of Boomers.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As people everywhere are dealing with stress and anxiety from the coronavirus crisis, health is an important aspect of ABC7's Building A Better Bay Area mission.

The source of the stress can be tied to a job loss, dealing with sick family members, or social isolation, and not everyone is handling it in the same way.

RELATED: UCSF study reports stress levels in emergency physicians during COVID-19 pandemic

"This is the first time that I experienced anxiety as this overwhelming problem, said Masha du Toit, a science fiction writer and online graphics instructor. "I stopped being able to eat. You know, it was like this fire burning inside of me."

Masha turned to Woebot Health, a San Francisco-based online tool that helps people deal with anxiety and stress, developed by a Stanford trained clinical research psychologist. It conducted a survey of 2,100 users globally.

Nearly two-thirds of millennial and Gen-Z respondents said they feel anxiety nearly every day. That's triple the rate of boomers.

The reason could be tied to younger people having lost their jobs, or not having a wide network of emotional support from friends or a relationship.

It surprised researchers that only one in five essential workers acknowledged they were depressed or hopeless, compared to 27% of all respondents.

VIDEO: Virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
EMBED More News Videos

Watch ABC7's one-hour virtual town hall, "Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation," with mental health experts, providing real solutions to help you make each day better.



Essential workers, of course, are often dealing with the sick and dying, or related aspects of the coronavirus crisis.

Dr. Alison Darcy is the founder of Woebot Health.

"It just speaks to the importance of having meaning and purpose in the day-to-day work that you do and how that can actually convey some protection against, you know, the worst effects of an emotional distress," she said.

The survey also revealed people dealing with stress and anxiety have identified some positive developments, labeled silver linings.

A large number, ranging from 59 to 79 percent, said they created new possibilities, strengthened their connections with others, saw an increased appreciation of life, identified personal strengths and created spiritual change.

RELATED: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

"I started noticing that I was trying to reach out to friends a lot, you know, texting people, and I thought, You know, hold on a second. I'm lonely, and I need to do something about that,'" said Masha.

That feeling of isolation, she believes, is due to her husband being an essential worker, a special needs teacher, who had to go to work and leave her alone.

What's emerging from this survey is that each of us has different thresholds of stress, and that out of that can come positive change.

"Often we don't know how strong we are until we're faced with the situation in which we have to exercise those strengths," noted Dr. Darcy.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscobuilding a better bay areadepressioncoronavirus californiacoronavirusmental wellnesscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstressmental health
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Getting off COVID-19 watch list nearly impossible, Solano Co. health official says
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
EDD in hot seat at state assembly hearing
Is it the right time to buy a home during COVID-19 pandemic?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases reported at 4 Costco stores in Santa Clara Co.
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EDD in hot seat at state assembly hearing
Berkeley pastor believes fire set at his church was a hate crime
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
SF health director shares stark COVID-19 warning
Congressman slept in office after positive COVID-19 test, CA lawmaker says
Show More
49ers encourage fans to wear a mask in message featuring Garoppolo
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle 240-acre fire near Azusa
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
More TOP STORIES News