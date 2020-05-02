Need a hug? Facebook releases new 'care' emoji reactions during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- Sometimes you need a hug, and it's hard to get or give one these days because of social distancing, so Facebook is helping with two new emoji reactions that are being rolled out to users.

The new reactions on the Facebook app feature a smiley face-hugging a heart, and the one on the Messenger app features a pulsing heart.

"We're launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," wrote Facebook communication manager Alexandru Voica on Twitter. " We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.

The new options will allow users in both apps to react with more love and positivity to friends and family's posts, according to Facebook.



These new care reactions are being rolled out to users. Those who have them already can activate the smiley face hugging a heart by holding down the 'Like' button underneath the post.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Costco puts limit on meat purchases for each customer
Antioch city official ousted over his pandemic remarks
Gov. Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
Want to get a COVID-19 antibody test? Here's what to know
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
Southern CA doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
Show More
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
2 homeless women took over empty house in SF, say they plan to do it again
Bay Area restaurant prepares for post-COVID-19 business
Coronavirus patient talks about recovery after taking part in remdesivir trial
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
More TOP STORIES News