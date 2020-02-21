Coronavirus

Sacramento County reports first case of coronavirus

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A person in Sacramento County is being treated for the coronavirus after recently traveling to China, marking the county's first case of the virus, health officials announced Friday morning.

The infected person had recently traveled from China, the health department said, but had self-quarantined since returning to the U.S. from China.

RELATED: Coronavirus patient from Travis Air Force Base now being treated at San Francisco hospital

The individual is not currently showing any symptoms, but did while under quarantine.

They will be isolated until cleared by the county.

RELATED: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

The risk of coronavirus to the public in Sacramento County remains "extremely low" despite the recent case, health investigators said.

"Cases in the U.S., including this first case in Sacramento County, have primarily been travel-related," said Dr. Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County Department of Health Services director. "The risk of COVID-19 to the U.S. public continues to be low. Sacramento County health providers are continuing to be vigilant, monitoring for acute respiratory illness, and gathering recent travel information to detect any new COVID-19 cases."

To protect against the coronavirus, health officials ask that everyone wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and get a flu shot to prevent the flu and related symptoms.

As of Friday, the CDC reports 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with 11 of those being travel-related.
