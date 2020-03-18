Coronavirus California: Life in San Francisco Bay Area after shelter-in-place order

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's widespread shelter-in-place orders have turned bustling business districts into virtual ghost towns.

However, ABC7 News reporters found people looking for new ways to create community while avoiding contact.

"To be honest, we're reinventing ourselves to make sure that we can continue with our strong pace that we started off with, and more than anything, we just want to be here for the customers," said restaurant manager Ivan Alarcon. Alcaron works at the month-old Zazil restaurant on Santana Row in San Jose. Zazil and neighboring restaurant LB Steak are focusing on providing food to-go since customers cannot dine-in at the restaurants. Another Santana Row business, Barry's Boot Camp, is offering virtual workout classes on Instagram to help clients stay connected while experiencing the stress-reducing benefits of exercise.

In San Francisco, normally crowded tourist destinations such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard St. and Union Square are deserted. However, we found there was still a decent crowd at Crissy Field and the nearby beach. "We have more time to stay together because we don't have school and its canceled. We're going to be in the same house with all our family members so it's a great time to get together," said 10-year-old Nick Ginieczki, who visited the beach with his sister. The shelter-in-place order issued Monday by Mayor London Breed states, "individuals may go on a walk, get exercise, or take a pet outside to go to the bathroom, as long as at least six feet of social distancing is maintained."

New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
