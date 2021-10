SF mandates workers in high-risk settings be vaccinated by September 15

EMBED >More News Videos Bay Area health officials are concerned about the rapid spread of the Delta variant, warning outbreaks could trigger a setback for the state.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco has one of the highest vaccinations rates in the country with 75 percent of the population fully vaccinatedBut as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain across the state, San Francisco is updating its health order for those in high-risk workplaces."Speeds up and advances our timeline for getting staff vaccinated in some of our highest risk settings. In our skilled nursing facilities, our residential care facilities for the elderly, in our acute care hospitals, our jails, our shelters," said Dr. Susan Philip, Acting San Francisco Health Officer.Initially, San Francisco was mandating city workers in high-risk workplaces get vaccinated once the vaccines were fully approved by the FDA. Now, they updated health order mandates for those in high risk settings to be vaccinated by September 15."We expect that is possible that the vaccines will be fully approved by the time that September 15th data comes around, but we also didn't want to wait," said Dr. Philip.San Francisco's Deputy Sheriffs work with inmates in jails. Kenneth Lomba, President at San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association, responded to this order saying:These workplaces will need to keep records of employee vaccination status and provide them to the city's public health officer if requested. On page 11 the exemptions are listed for religious beliefs or qualifying medical reasons."If you are going to refuse being fully vaccinated, then you can't do certain jobs and certainly if it involves taking care of patients, and being in close contact with patients. I don't see how you can safely do that job and say you are truly caring for your patients," said Dr. Chris Colwell, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Dr. Colwell says about 94 percent of the hospital's staff is vaccinated."There is about 6 percent of health care workers at SF General who are still unvaccinated. What are some of their concerns?""Questions regarding what are the long-term implications, what the short-term implications are, what exactly is happening and what is getting put into my arm when I'm getting the vaccine. Very reasonable questions."Dr. Colwell along with colleagues are holding vaccine information session to help reach that last percent.